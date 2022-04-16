Military paramedic Olena Kushnir, who previously tried to draw world's attention to disaster in Mariupol, died from hands of Russian invaders. VIDEO

In Mariupol, National Guard paramedic senior sergeant Elena Kushnir, who remained in the city to rescue military and civilians, was killed.

This was informed in Facebook by Tetyan Danylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Earlier, she managed to evacuate her little son from the city, and she lost a loved one in the first days of the war. In March, Olena Kushnir recorded a video to draw the world's attention to the humanitarian disaster in Mariupol.

According to my information, at least a hundred female soldiers remain in surrounded Mariupol. Without access to basic hygiene and water," she said.

