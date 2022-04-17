In Easter greetings, Johnson spoke in Ukrainian: "Be strong and have courage in your heart.". VIDEO

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson issued an Easter greeting. The politician once again expressed support for our country and even spoke Ukrainian.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Johnson on Twitter.

The head of the British government wished Christians from all over the world a happy and blessed Easter. He also addressed Ukrainians in his greeting.

"Be strong and have courage in your heart, you all who trust in the Lord," Johnson said.

