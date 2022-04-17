"I don't beat, "Verba" beats." Armed Forces have special "Verba" for occupiers - General Staff congratulated country on Palm Sunday. VIDEO

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulated the country on Palm Sunday and reminded that Ukrainians have their own "Willow" for the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding video was published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On Palm Sunday, Ukrainians say, "I don't beat, "Verba" beats." We have a special "Verba" for the occupiers of the Armed Forces, which has not stopped beating the Russians for 53 days," the Armed Forces wrote.

