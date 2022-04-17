ENG
Troops of Russian Federation fired at Zolote in Luhansk region, at least two are lost, four are wounded, - RMA. VIDEO

Russian troops opened fire on downtown Zolote. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and four were injured.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai reported about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Regional Military Administration press service.

"This is a deliberate killing of people. There is nothing nearby except residential buildings. The Russians deliberately beat the population. In one of the high-rise buildings, two floors were destroyed - shells were fired," Gaidai said.

"We have at least two dead, four more wounded with varying degrees of severity," he added.

