Hero of Ukraine Sergeant Volodymyr Balyuk was lost, having lined up in last fight two enemy BMDs. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Paratrooper Sergeant Volodymyr Balyuk was killed on April 5 in a battle in southern Ukraine. In the last battle, he personally destroyed two enemy BMDs and many enemy manpower, but received a fatal shrapnel wound.

As reported by Cendor.NET with reference to "Army.Inform".

In early April, the unit, in which Volodymyr commanded the assault group, conducted offensive operations. The paratroopers were to establish themselves in one of the settlements in the south of Ukraine. However, the enemy threw tanks, armored vehicles, and a lot of manpower to thwart our offensive.

A difficult, fierce, and powerful battle ensued. Suddenly, an enemy landing craft appeared on the right flank. She went straight to the battle positions of the defenders of Ukraine.

Volodymyr shot at her from the anti-tank complex JAVELIN. In a few minutes, another enemy BMD appeared. The sergeant immediately grabbed the British NLAW and lined up the second one. The enemy counterattack was choked.

The racists began to retreat, covering their retreat with fire from all available weapons. At that moment, Volodymyr Balyuk received a fatal shrapnel wound.

Brothers of the deceased hero provided a video of his last battle.

"Volodya, a member of the Anti-Terrorist Operation/Environmental Protection Agency, was the chief sergeant of our company. There was no need to look for a more reliable and balanced soldier. Calm, honest, fair: there were no issues he could not solve. and other matters. "Balu" has always won prizes in competitions in practical shooting and CrossFit. He planned to continue and develop his military career, "said a paratrooper officer with the call sign "Odin", his friend and immediate commander.

Sergeant Volodymyr Balyuk was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine for personal courage and heroism.