About 150 children forcibly deported from Mariupol by invaders - human rights activists. VIDEO

Approximately 150 children were forcibly taken from Mariupol by the Russian military, including about 100 sick and wounded children from the hospital.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the Crimean Human Rights Group.

"The Russian military forcibly removed more than 100 children from Mariupol in the direction of occupied Donetsk and Russian Taganrog," said СHRG head Olha Skrypnyk.

She said that according to Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to Mariupol mayor, most of the children were taken out of hospitals without their parents. In addition, 16 children were taken by the occupants from one of the sanatoriums in Mariupol.

According to Andryushchenko, the kidnapped children are not orphans.

"Orphaned children along with boarding houses were evacuated from Mariupol in a centralized manner back on February 24-25," the CHRG quoted the official as saying.

As Andryushchenko suggests, it is likely that some of the "abducted children have lost their parents because of Russia's war crimes," but they are "either have caretakers in non-occupied territories or are in the care of the state."

According to the city mayor's advisor, as of today, the Russian invaders have forcibly evacuated approximately 130 to 150 children from Mariupol. The vast majority of these children, about a hundred people, have been forcibly evacuated from hospitals - these are wounded and sick children. It is likely that they were transported to the city of Donetsk.