The commander of the 6th Company of the 57th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces was eliminated by Ukrainian fighters near Severodonetsk.

This is stated in the report of the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov from the place of destruction of the Russian occupiers.

"A unit of the 6th Company of the 57th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces was destroyed on April 2. The unit arrived here from the Far East. The body of the company commander was burned down as a result of the subsequent shelling of this territory by the Russians. This company died in the surrounding forests. The company commander was identified by personal documents, communications, and weapons. Contact fighting is going on in this area. It was this unit that was destroyed in the shooting battle. This is exactly what awaits the Russian army. No one comes for the bodies and doesn't ask to take them away. The Russian command has absolutely no interest in its slain soldiers, "Butusov said.

