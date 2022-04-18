"There was powerful explosion. Window shattered and cut off his thumb," - doctors help three-year-old Artem from Kharkov, who was wounded by Russians during shelling of Lviv. VIDEO

Lviv doctors are making every effort to help the wounded during today's rocket attack on the city.

According to Censor.NET, the mayor Andrii Sadovy wrote about it and published a video with a fragment of the work of doctors.

"During the morning shelling, 11 people were injured. Among them was three-year-old Artem. He and his mother came from Kharkiv to escape the war. But a Russian missile found them in Lviv. The child was given all the necessary help. There is no threat to life. Our doctors are doing everything possible to save them. 7 people died. These are the first deaths of civilians in our city. The youngest victim is 30. Bright memory ... We mourn the dead but must be vigilant "The enemy is starting to the beast. Strikes on civilian targets may increase," Sadovyi wrote about the consequences of the missile strike.

