If we had access to all weapons we need, we would have ended this war already, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's appeals at the end of the 55th day of the war with the Russian Federation.

Appropriate videо published President's press service, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The way our Armed Forces are holding strong, how bravely our entire nation is defending itself, demonstrates that in the global ratings the Ukrainian army deserves to be higher than the Russian army for a long time now. If we had access to all the weapons that we need, that our partners have and that are comparable to the weapons that Russia uses, we would have already ended this war. We would have regained peace and liberated our territory by now. Because the Ukrainian military's advantage in tactics and wisdom is quite obvious," Zelensky said.

Watch more: Zelensky's speech: We will defend ourselves. We will fight. We will not surrender anything Ukrainian.. VIDEO