ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10936 visitors online
News Video War
1 902 16

Sanctions are needed not as end in itself, but as practical tool to encourage Russia to seek peace - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

Ukraine and the EU are working to make the sixth package of sanctions against Russia truly painful for the Russian military machine and the Russian state as a whole.

The head of state said this in a video message, as reported by Censor.NET

Read more: We are ready for various formats of exchange of our people in Mariupol for military of Russian Federation, - Zelenskyi

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6452)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 