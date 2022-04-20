Soldiers of SOF blew up bridge directly in front of column of Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces blew up the bridge right in front of the column of Russian occupiers.

Informs Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the Special Operations Forces Command.

"Blowing up a bridge under the nose of a whole column of racists is a skillful work of the operators of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine!", - it is said in the message.

