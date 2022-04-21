Defenders of Mariupol destroyed enemy tank marked "V", thrown over from Kyiv, - Biletskyi. VIDEO

The presence of such equipment indicates that the occupiers' units that committed atrocities in Bucha were transferred to Mariupol.

The founder of the Azov Regiment Andriy Biletskyi writes about this on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET

"Defenders of Mariupol found enemy military equipment in the city, including Russian tanks marked" V ". This means that units of the occupiers who committed atrocities in Bucha were transferred to the city: they killed, raped, tortured civilians," he wrote.

According to a video published by Biletskyi, the tank is on fire.

"Right now, Putin's horde is continuing its devastating arbitrariness in the ruined city, which still has a population of about 100,000," Biletskyi said.