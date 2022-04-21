Prime Ministers of Spain and Denmark visited Borodyanka: "We will not leave Ukraine alone". VIDEO

The Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez visited the released Borodyanka during their visit to Ukraine.

Sanchez posted a video of the trip on his Twitter, аs reported by Censor.NET

"I am shocked by the horrors and atrocities of Putin's war on the streets of Borodyanka. We will not leave Ukraine alone," he said.

The video shows both leaders and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina.

On April 20, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, visited Kyiv and Borodyanka. In recent weeks, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Geger, as well as the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have visited Kyiv and its war-torn suburbs.