Resident of Popasna, a fighter of Donbas Battalion, Viktor Lozhka, died bravely in close combat with Russian occupiers, defending his hometown. VIDEO

A resident of Popasna, a fighter of the Donbas National Guard battalion, Viktor Lozhko died a brave death in close combat with the Russian occupiers, defending his hometown.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov told about it on the page on Facebook.

"Victor Lozhka, a fighter of the battalion of the National Guard" Donbas ".We spent the night together in a shelter in his native Popasnaya and talked about the war, the victory, about the restoration of Donbas...And the next day he went with the group to help another unit, and the death of the brave died in close combat. Victor is a local patriot of Ukraine, he fought in Donbas in 2014-2015. And when the invasion began, he closed his shop and went to the military registration and enlistment office to create a Territorial Defense, but for some reason, no one planned to create a territorial defense in Popasna, and then Victor re-entered the service of "Donbas". He was a patriot of his city, a patriot of Ukraine, a man of honor and deeds, a real hero of Donbas, " Butusov said.

