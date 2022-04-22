In occupied town, unknown man tore down flag of occupiers and threw it in trash. VIDEO
In one of the Ukrainian towns, an unknown man tore down the occupiers' flag and threw it in the dump.
As reported by Censor.NET, a recording that appeared on the Internet shows a man first lowering a tricolor from a flagpole, then tearing it off the mount and, crumpling it, throwing it in the trash.
