In one of the Ukrainian towns, an unknown man tore down the occupiers' flag and threw it in the dump.

As reported by Censor.NET, a recording that appeared on the Internet shows a man first lowering a tricolor from a flagpole, then tearing it off the mount and, crumpling it, throwing it in the trash.

Read more: Russia wants to establish control over Donbas and southern Ukraine and gain access to Transnistria, where "Russian-speakers are oppressed" - Minnekayev