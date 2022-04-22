ENG
On Good Friday, Zelensky addressed military, volunteers and medics: "They protect sacred things.". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukrainian heroes are now defending sacred things - their homeland, fellow citizens and state.

He said this in a video posted on Instagram 

"58th day of our struggle. Good Friday. Usually no one works on such a day. Except for our heroes. Our defenders, our volunteers, our doctors - they need to (work. - Ed.) because they protect sacred things: our land, our people, our state. Glory to Ukraine! " said the President.

"Good Friday. The saddest day of the year. A day when everything that can be done in life will weigh less than prayer. Except for one thing ... Except for the defense of the Motherland. In addition to protecting comrades in battle," Zelensky said in a letter.

For Christians of the Eastern Rite, today is the saddest day of the week before the bright Resurrection of Christ - Good Friday.

