"We need tractor for 'two-hundredths', take bags and go to Drama Theater": Recorded conversations of Russian funeral team in Mariupol. AUDIO
The Russian occupants are removing massively the bodies of blockade Mariupol residents killed by them.
The recording of conversations of the Russian funeral team was released by the Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.
