"Forgotten by world, but not by Azov" - how defenders of Mariupol help civilians who are hiding from Russian strikes in basements of "Azovstal". VIDEO
There are still civilians in the basements of Azovstal who need help.
As reported by Censor.NET
In the basements of Azovstal, at the last stronghold of Mariupol, there are more than a thousand people, mostly women, and children - all of them have not seen sunlight for many weeks and really want to return home.
"We want to return home, we want to return alive, to see our relatives, we miss them very much," the children say.
