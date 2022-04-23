Enemy withdrew from Crimean base in Black Sea four submarines armed with Caliber cruise missiles, - Bratchuk. VIDEO

Russian invaders didn't fire on Odesa on the night of April 23 but brought four submarines capable of launching cruise missiles from a depth of 50 meters into the open sea from the Crimean base. Therefore, the probability of missile strikes from the sea is quite high.

The spokesman of the Odessa regional military administration Sergey Bratchuk reports about it on Telegram

"The night passed in Odessa and the region without shelling, although with air alarm signals. The defense forces are reliably monitoring the situation, as well as carrying out counter-sabotage work… We know that the enemy has sent four submarines on patrol into the Black Sea, armed with Caliber cruise missiles. Therefore, the probability of missile strikes remains high, "Bratchuk said.

A spokesman for the regional military administration also reminded that a counter-sabotage operation was underway in the region.

Bratchuk also called on the residents of the region to adhere to the requirements of air alarm and curfew on April 23-24, during the Easter meeting - with pure thoughts and prayers for our victory.