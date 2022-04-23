We urge residents of Kyiv region to spend Easter holidays at home, - Pavlyuk. VIDEO

Residents of Kyiv region are encouraged to spend Easter holidays at home.

This was announced on Telegram channel by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksander Pavlyuk, Censor.NET informs.

"We urge the residents of Kyiv region to spend the Easter holidays at home. The curfew will last from 11.00 pm on April 23 to 5.00 am on April 24. Do not neglect it. All services will be broadcast online. Therefore, you can join the prayer from home," he said.

"Happy Holidays. Take care of yourself. Glory to Ukraine!" He added.

