"We will celebrate next Easter in free and independent Ukraine!" - Greetings from defenders. VIDEO

Defenders of the state congratulated Ukrainians on Easter.

As reported by Censor.NET

"Dear our citizens! Congratulations on Easter. We wish you good health. Thank you for your support, thank you for your patience, and thank you for your faith in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We will celebrate the next Easter in a free and independent Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes! "- said in the greeting.

