Last battle of Hero of Ukraine Yulian Stupak is report by 93rd Brigade. VIDEO

The fellow told reporters how 22-year-old platoon commander Yulian Stupak fought and died heroically.

The video was published on the YouTube page of the 93rd Cold Yar Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

An enemy tank was working on the infantry. He was hit by a splinter. When he took people out, he heroically stayed to take out more people who, in a difficult situation, could not get out on their own. He stayed to pull them out. Pull out own platoon. And he was the last to leave, " told brother about Stupak's death.

According to him, a few days before his death, Julian Stupak destroyed an enemy tank from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher.

"If my memory serves me right, he called his father and said, ' "Dad, I killed the tank with a "fly", the usual hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher-22." So, he says, they are burning for everything, they are not immortal, " recalls his brother.





"A man threw a grenade that was flying at us when we were sitting in ambush, holding our rear. The exits of the tanks didn't allow them to go where our troops, the main forces, were advancing. He dropped the grenade because the infantry was attacking us. He was not afraid to pick her up and throw her away. And thus impressed three racists. Then He destroyed the tank with a single anti-tank grenade launcher-22. And he heroically remained to bring people out ", - listed the heroic deeds of Stupak.

"The hero of Ukraine is not enough for such a person. We really miss him," he added.

Julian Stupak was born on August 28, 2000. He studied at the secondary school №37 in Kamyansky. In 2021 he graduated from the Lviv Academy of Land Forces named after Hetman Petro Sagaidachny. He died heroically on March 8, defending his homeland from the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region. On April 13, Stupak was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously).