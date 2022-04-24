"The f#ckers are straight up. Let's do it!", - Ukrainian soldiers from BTR-4E destroy group of Russian occupants. VIDEO
Footage has appeared of Ukrainian soldiers using a BTR-4E "Bucephalus" cannon to destroy a group of Russian occupants.
According to Censor.NЕТ, video was published in Telegram by deputy Yurii Mysyagin.
He noted: "The Ukrainian BTR-4E "Bucephalus" successfully defeated a group of 'liberators' with its 30 mm automatic cannon. There was no chance of crawling into captivity."
