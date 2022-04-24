Soldiers of 53rd MBr destroyed enemy IFV and vehicle with ammunition on April 24. VIDEO

On April 24, 2022, soldiers of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh inflicted another fiery defeat on the Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Brigade's Facebook.

The message notes: "Ukrainians are a very hospitable people. Therefore, the horde of the armed forces of the Russian Federation was not left without gifts for Easter. Soldiers of the Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh sent warm greetings to the occupants.

Enemy IFVs and vehicle with ammunition were no longer meant to cover Ukrainian soil. Believe in the soldiers, believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!"

