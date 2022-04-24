ENG
"There is practically no water and food, there are only days left": Women and children in the basements of "Azovstal" asking for help. VIDEO

The Azov Regiment, which continues to protect the residents of Mariupol, released a video of civilians hiding from Russian occupants in the basement of "Azovstal".

This reports Censor.NЕТ.

Mariupol (1129) Azov (301) Azovstal (202)
