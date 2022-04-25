ENG
Destroyed "pride" of Rosaviatsia. In Zaporizhia region fighters of Armed Forces brought down 3 enemy helicopters for day, - Ministry of Defense. VIDEO

One of the downed units of Russian equipment, a KA-52 helicopter.

 The Ministry of Defense told about the overproductive work of defenders of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs. 

"Helicopter crashes - Rashist offensive fails!" - This formula of success was derived by the defenders of Ukraine from Zaporizhia, who shot down another "pride" of the Russian Air Force - the KA-52 analog helicopter.

He shot down a young man from "Igla" who had been shown how to use it the day before. He shot him down on his birthday! the enemy did not succeed and a column of Russian equipment from 15 tanks and 5-6 infantry vehicles "gave a scratch".

According to the Ministry of Defense, only three enemy helicopters were detonated that day.

