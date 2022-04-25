ENG
Pentagon is preparing to send another batch of aid to Ukraine: Stinger, Javelin and other equipment. VIDEO

The United States is preparing to send another batch of equipment that will help in the fight against Russia's aggressor country. It is already being loaded on the basis of the US Air Force.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated on Twitter of Pentagon.

"Our pilots are preparing boxes with Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-tank systems and other equipment to be sent to Ukraine on the basis of the Dover Air Force in April 2022," the Pentagon said.

