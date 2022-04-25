ENG
"F#ck you here! Go to yourself, there are your lands...": Captain Kapusta reported on liberation of village of Zavoddya in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defender Kapusta in the village of Zavoddya in the Kharkiv region, liberated from the Russian occupiers, advised the racists to go home.

