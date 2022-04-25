Marauders in Irpen threw grenade at women, doctors fight for life of one of them, - mayor Markushyn. VIDEO
Two men engaged in looting were detained in Irpen. They threw a grenade at the women's remarks. Doctors are fighting for the life of one woman.
The mayor Alexander Markushyn reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.
"I could never have imagined such a thing! But our territorial defense detained two monsters in Irpen (I can't call these creatures men) who looted, and then, when local women complained about them, threw a grenade at these women. Now our doctors are fighting for the life of one of them. Unfortunately, the situation is critical. Pray for her! And the police have already arrived for them. Militiamen begin investigative actions. Does anyone recognize these "heroes"? "- he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password