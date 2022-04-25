ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10985 visitors online
News Video War
29 383 69

Marauders in Irpen threw grenade at women, doctors fight for life of one of them, - mayor Markushyn. VIDEO

Two men engaged in looting were detained in Irpen. They threw a grenade at the women's remarks. Doctors are fighting for the life of one woman.

The mayor Alexander Markushyn reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"I could never have imagined such a thing! But our territorial defense detained two monsters in Irpen (I can't call these creatures men) who looted, and then, when local women complained about them, threw a grenade at these women. Now our doctors are fighting for the life of one of them. Unfortunately, the situation is critical. Pray for her! And the police have already arrived for them. Militiamen begin investigative actions. Does anyone recognize these "heroes"? "- he said.

Read more: Explosions are heard in Odessa

Author: 

explosion (1525) grenade (85) Irpin (67) Oleksandr Makrushyn (9)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 