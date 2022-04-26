On April 25, 3 planes, 3 cruise missiles and 4 drones were shot down, - Air Force Command. VIDEO

On April 25, the Russian occupiers intensified their aggressive actions, launching many cruise missiles across Ukraine, primarily at infrastructure facilities and hub railway stations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The report states: "In the eastern and southern directions, the racists carried out several air raids and, traditionally, lost three aircraft.

A total of 10 air targets were hit on April 25: 3 aircraft (Su-34, Su-35, Su-30); 3 cruise missiles; 4 drones (probably "Orlan-10") ".

The message also stressed: "We bring to your attention a motivating video of combat operations inside the Buk-M1, where the combat calculation of an anti-aircraft missile system is shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber!"

Read more: 6 enemy attacks were repulsed in Donbas. Destroyed 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 13 units of armored vehicles