"Azov" is great! Russians are afraid of them like wildfire! ", - resident of Mariupol evacuated to Zaporizhia. VIDEO

A Mariupol resident evacuated to Zaporizhia said that the Russian occupiers were very afraid of the Azov regiment defending the besieged city.

As reported by Censor.NET, according to the resident, the fame of the Ukrainian unit frightens the invaders so much that they behave like timid hares.

"Azov" is great! The Russians are afraid of them like wildfire! They are constantly talking about it - azov-azov-azov ... ", - the man tells.

