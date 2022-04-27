Russians fired at Zelenodolsk and two villages in Dnepropetrovsk region, there is wounded, - Reznichenko. VIDEO

Russian troops shelled the city of Zelenodolsk, the villages of Maryanske and Velyka Kostromka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaged an energy infrastructure company and wounded one person.

Informs Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Reznichenko reported about it.

"The night was restless. The occupiers fired on the Zelenodolsk community. They fired artillery. They hit the energy infrastructure company. Oil leaks and strong fire.

Rescuers put out the fire for several hours. One employee of the company was injured. Now in the hospital.

Zelenodolsk itself, the villages of Maryanske and Velyka Kostromka came under fire," the statement said.

