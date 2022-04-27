In Kherson, occupiers pelted pro-Ukrainian rally with light and noise grenades. VIDEO

Citizens with Ukrainian flags went out to protest against the occupation. Russian invaders threw light and noise grenades at them and sprayed tear gas.

As reported by Censor.NET

Kherson residents staged a rally in Freedom Square. They chanted "Kherson is Ukraine".

The occupiers threw light and noise grenades at the protesters and used tear gas against them.

The media reported about four injured participants in the rally. According to Ukraine 24, a 71-year-old woman has a ruptured lung and chest burns. A 50-year-old man has an open leg fracture. The other two men have chemical burns to their eyes and nasopharynx. They were assisted on the spot.

A "vote" for the proclamation of the so-called "HNR" is to take place on April 27 in Kherson. A peaceful rally against the so-called pseudo-referendum was announced on the Internet the day before. They called on the citizens to take responsibility for the fate of their hometown and gather at 10:00 on the square. Freedoms for resolute protest.