Special Operations Forces correcting artillery fire - three Rashist tanks destroyed. VIDEO
The Special Operations Forces Command released footage showing SOF soldiers correcting the fire of our artillery, which resulted in the destruction of three tanks and incapacitating one enemy IFV.
According to Censor.NЕТ, video was published in оfficial Facebook of SOF Command.
The message notes: "Behind the scenes of this video is the skillful and difficult work of the Ukrainian SOF team.
After all, at the very moment when our operators were correcting the fire of the Ukrainian artillery - they themselves were under fire of the Russian artillerymen.
As a result of the joint work of SDF soldiers and artillery from the Ukrainian Defense Forces, three occupied tanks were destroyed and the enemy's IFV was taken out of service.
