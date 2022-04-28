"This night is just huge number of phosphorus bombs, 50 airstrikes, rockets, artillery," Azov called for decisive action to unblock or evacuate Mariupol. VIDEO

Captain Sviatoslav Palamar (Kalyna), Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment, spoke about the situation in Mariupol.

"This night is just a huge amount of phosphorus bombs, 50 airstrikes, missiles, and everything that a barbarian can use against humanity. Who can answer why we are alone against aviation and ships, against artillery, which is working non-stop, "said Svyatoslav Palamar (Kalyna) in his video message, Censor.NET reports.

He said that according to estimates by Ukrainian soldiers, Russia had spent $ 1.111 billion on military operations in Mariupol alone.

"We will never be able to understand their actions because we are different," Palamar said.

"For all soldiers, words and actions are the same. Therefore, it is difficult for us to understand why we are promised and don't act. I call on the military-political leadership to take decisive action to unblock or evacuate all those who hope and believe in the Homeland. Today I will say that not Mariupol is Ukraine, but Ukraine is Mariupol, "he urged.



