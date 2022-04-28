To close the skies, Ukraine needs modern SAMs and fighters, - Air Force Commander Oleschuk. VIDEO

The Air Force needs modern medium-range and long-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as modern fighters. These weapons can be used against Russian planes bombing Ukrainian cities.

This was stated by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

He thanked the world for sanctions, humanitarian, political and financial support, as well as military assistance.

"But these weapons that were given to us are not enough to win! We have beaten, beaten, and will beat the enemy with the equipment we have. But it is not enough for the Air Force alone to cover the skies over Ukraine with Stinger and Starstreak MANPADS provided by partners," Oleschuk said.

According to him, portable complexes of short range, primarily designed to destroy low-altitude targets, such as helicopters. The Ukrainian military cannot get the planes of the occupiers, who are currently dropping bombs on our cities from 8 and more kilometers away, with them.

This requires modern medium-range and long-range anti-aircraft missile systems, for effective anti-aircraft missile cover airspace (such as the American Patriot SAM or Norwegian-American mobile anti-aircraft missile system "NASAMS"). As well as modern fighters for fighter cover of the sky in the air defense system of the state, said the commander of the Air Force.

"We would very much like to receive (under any conditions) Western-made equipment that is technological and effective. The war will not end soon, we need weapons today," he added.