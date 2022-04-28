Participant in fighting in Donbas, Dubovyk, cannot receive pension for 3 years despite court decisions. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Andriy Dubovyk (Sensei), a volunteer and lieutenant colonel of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, cannot receive his pension for three years, when he performed combat missions during the anti-terrorist operation in 2014-2016.

He told about it during his visit to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"In December 2008, I was entitled to a pension. In 2014, as soon as Crimea was captured and mobilization was announced, I was again called up by the law on general mobilization, was the first to join the anti-terrorist operation, took the first fight in this war. three were seriously injured, I recovered and served until June 5, 2016, when I was released due to disability," Dubovik said.

During his entire stay in the anti-terrorist operation zone, he was not charged a pension, although by law he had to be paid. According to him, when he asked the Pension Fund for clarification, he received the answer that after signing the contract, the officer "went to earn money" and was advised to resolve the issue in court.

Dubovik went through all the courts, and the decision was received in December 2021. The court ordered the pension to be paid in accordance with the law. But the Pension Fund does not comply with this court decision. The Prosecutor General's Office has already opened criminal proceedings in this regard.

"But the Pension Fund, represented by its head, said that I "bought this court decision, there is no money and the court's decision is not going to be implemented at all."That is, the fact that I signed a contract with the state, which guaranteed me retirement in accordance with the law - it does not count," said Dubovik.

The Pension Fund, in turn, declares that it has complied with the operative part and does not have the funds to pay the pension arrears for the specified period.

It should be noted that on April 13, 2014, the first battle of the anti-terrorist operation near Slovyansk took place. It was attended by six employees of the SSU special forces "Alpha", including Andrii Dubovyk, and one armored personnel carrier of the 80th Airmobile Brigade.

Currently, Andrii Dubovyk has volunteered at the First Volunteer Mobile Hospital named after Mykola Pirogov, where he is helping medics on the front line to evacuate the wounded from the combat zone.