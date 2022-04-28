Rashists fired at housing estate of Mykolaiv from "Smerch", - OC "South". VIDEO

Because of the blow put by the Russian military across Mykolaiv by jet systems of volley fire "Tornado", dozens of private households, cars and shops were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Operational Command "South" on youtube.

Continuing to prepare for pseudo-referendums, the occupiers do not stop shelling the settlements they have left, keeping local residents in psychological tension, promoting criminal propaganda that these are actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Dozens of private households, cars and shops were damaged again in Mykolayiv by Smerch multiple rocket launchers. Cluster munitions covered playgrounds and schoolyards. The information about the victims is being clarified," the statement reads.

It is also noted that in the Odesa region, over the Black Sea, air defense forces shot down a reconnaissance drone. The enemy continues to survey the area to identify areas vulnerable to missile strikes.

The blockade of the northwestern part of the Black Sea continues by a naval group of the Black Sea Rashist Fleet. The threat of missile strikes from the sea and the temporarily occupied Crimea remains high.

"The shaking of the situation in Transnistria has all the hallmarks of the classic "Kremlin method." So, the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine are ready to counter in all directions. Keep calm and endurance, follow security measures, do not trust hostile propaganda, be vigilant and do not give collaborators a chance to implement subversive plans. Only together we will win, because our strength is in unity!", emphasize in OC" South "