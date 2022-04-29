ENG
"Conditions - not very good, but weapon is greased and equipment is ready", - defenders of Mariupol showed life. VIDEO

Defenders of Mariupol recorded a video showing the conditions in which they are resting and preparing for battles with the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters describe their life as "not very", but note that the weapon is lubricated, and the equipment is ready.

