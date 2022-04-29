"Filled operating room, where surgical instruments were stored" - Kalyna about situation at Azovstal. VIDEO

Mariupol has been under blockade by Russian forces since early March. The Ukrainian military are holding their ground defensively at the Azovstal plant, which the Russian occupants continue to attack. There are civilians and Ukrainian military personnel there, including more than 600 wounded.

In what conditions live the soldiers of the "Azov" regiment and civilians on the territory of the plant "Azovstal" told in the broadcast of "Suspilne" the deputy commander of the Special Forces Regiment of the Azov National Guard Svyatoslav "Kalyna" Palamar, reports Censor.NЕТ.

What is the situation at Azovstal now?

- Right now, when the silence has been declared, the enemy is trying to attack. Now there are attempts at an assault, as of this moment, these attempts are unsuccessful. Our guys are repulsing these attacks. The enemy is now firing intensively with twin-barreled artillery. How they work - a whole lot of intensive air strikes, dropped bombs after that the ship's artillery starts working. After the ship's artillery silences, the planes start dropping bombs again. After they fly back, the ship's artillery starts working intensely again. And so it goes on all night long. As of today, they were probably trying to use the silence to push forward and try to break through our defensive lines.

Watch more: "Conditions - not very good, but weapon is greased and equipment is ready", - defenders of Mariupol showed life. VIDEO

Are they trying to enter the territory of Azovstal to you?

Yes, of course. Their attempts at storming are infantry, sneaking in under cover of artillery. A couple of days ago, I will say that there was targeted shelling of a bunker where civilians were hiding. As of today, there are three wounded civilians - two women and a man. The wounded nature is mild, more to the point of moderate. Despite the fact that they were constantly firing rockets and dropping air bombs at the bunker, our guys managed to get there, clear the rubble, get in there and provide first aid and bring some medicine.

Regarding the basement with the wounded. There, too, for 2 days in a row constant strikes by artillery, aviation, covered the operating room, where the surgical instruments were stored and it is a big problem, a lot of contused among the already wounded fighters. Also, among the wounded are the 200th as a result of airstrikes, as well as wounded among the hospital staff.

About humanity with Russian troops and their mercenaries, perhaps, it is wrong to speak, but about the observance of rules of war by troops, I want to emphasize that every civilized military man must know at least about the Geneva Conventions, that any military man must not just observe the rules and International laws. For example, about the first Geneva Convention of '49, that's paragraph 19, with respect to military hospitals or stationary and mobile, it's each side of the war that has to ensure the safety of those particular hospitals. Of course, they're purposefully striking there. Not only are our guys helping, pulling the wounded out of the rubble, which is very difficult under these conditions without special equipment, but they keep launching airstrikes there, correcting from drones.

Watch more: "This night is just huge number of phosphorus bombs, 50 airstrikes, rockets, artillery," Azov called for decisive action to unblock or evacuate Mariupol. VIDEO

How do you see the possibility of getting citizens out of Azovstal? How can this be implemented and is it possible to get out of there?

I and all of our unit commanders have been asking for this since March 1. Because we understand and we have information from the people we talk to in the military and political leadership that finally, on the 65th day of the war, the UN and the Red Cross want to come here. That's what we're hoping for and we're going to be evacuating civilians first and foremost. It is very important for us to evacuate seriously wounded fighters who are in a critical condition, we can't provide them with proper medical care.

Of course, the command, we want to evacuate those military men who are still alive, men who have done a lot militarily, who are fighting bravely, and I think that politicians around the world, our military and political leadership should do everything to get these guys out of here, to evacuate them. Definitely with a third-party guarantee. Either to take them to the territory of a third party, or by some logistic corridor or by land or by sea to take these soldiers of Mariupol garrison to the controlled territory of Ukraine.

Read more: There is hope for evacuation of civilians from Azovstal in Mariupol - Vereshchuk

There was news today that the evacuation of Mariupol is to begin today under the aegis of the UN. Have you been contacted? Was there an agreement? Will civilians possibly be evacuated today?

We know the evacuation convoy is on its way. I'm not going to say the route. I know that they are doing everything they can to get here, we, for our part, will do everything we can to get the civilians and the seriously wounded in the first place. I hope that some of the military on the other side have a drop of military honor, if they have it and understand that the criminal orders of their high command should not be followed, then I hope they will stop shelling. And under those conditions, we can still get to those basements, bunkers where we preliminarily understand that there are civilians there and they need to be dug out. It's a whole evacuation operation, you have to understand, to get to those people. And there are children, I emphasize, there are elderly people who have difficulty moving around. And it's extremely difficult to move around in all that rubble here.

There are a lot of unexploded shells carrying danger.

See more: Russian occupiers scattered their propaganda on territory of Azovstal: "Everything according to textbook" Goebbels! Nothing new ". PHOTO

A few days ago, Putin said at a meeting with UN Secretary General Guterres that he allegedly had contact with you, that is, with the military personnel at Azovstal. He said that he had a connection and that they were negotiating something there, is this really true, were you contacted from Moscow and were there negotiations directly with them?

No, we have no contact with Putin.

What would you tell him if he called you?

I don't think I'd want to voice that to the whole world on the air. And believe me, those aren't the best words.

What gives you the strength to carry on and fight to the end?

In fact, it's faith in each other. It is faith in our command, hope in the military and political leadership, and hope in all Ukrainians. We sincerely believe that all of Ukraine supports us, we know that, we are thankful for that, we believe that the world's politicians have the courage and we love our country. We know what we're here for, we know the sacrifice of our military, the guys who died here. And I really hope that we get to bury our fellows with the honors that they really deserve. And I really want to ask you to forward the words of our command that you have to do everything you can to make sure that those guys who are here go back to their families and hug their families.

Watch more: "There is practically no water and food, there are only days left": Women and children in the basements of "Azovstal" asking for help. VIDEO