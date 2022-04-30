" We did interesting thing today. We stole seven solar panels, big industrial ones," invader's conversation was intercepted. AUDIO

The recent interception of a conversation between a member of the occupation army revealed the Russians' upcoming plans in Eastern Ukraine and once again confirmed the invaders' reputation as professional looters.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the intercepted conversation was published on Facebook by Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

As noted in the report, Ruslan, who was mobilized from the territory of the so-called "DNR," whose unit is stationed in Zelenodolsk, Dnipropetrovsk region, told his wife that a new offensive is planned in the near future: "We will storm the Dnipropetrovsk region. Planes and aviation are on the way.

But the preliminary plans - to return home after three months of war did not realized. Now the approximate date of the end of the service is the end of August - beginning of September: "What can you do, the war...".

Ruslan also boasts of his "military achievements" to his wife: "Today we made an interesting deal. We stole seven solar panels. Industrial, large ones.

Watch more: "We need to kill everyone: children and women. Whole of Ukraine needs to be eroded": interception by SSU of conversation between a Nazi supporter and "elite" 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of Russian Federation Klimenko. AUDIO

The wife complained that since May she would not receive her salary (she is a kindergarten teacher). They are already being fed and provided with household goods.

Her husband assures her that things will change soon, because "They put a lot of guys down. Nobody will keep quiet. I've seen enough. Our republics are very greedy. Everyone's got that kind of mood here. All this won't go away when we all go home. What they did, how many boys were killed, how many mutilated. To which his wife replies: "That's why I don't want a boy. I don't want this, just to be taken away by some beasts...".

It is remarkable that neither husband nor wife, for all their indignation, condemn the cause of their misfortunes - the war and mass murders. They treat it simply as another "job".