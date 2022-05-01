"Sarmat" battalion soldiers repulsed hostile enemy offensive in Donetsk direction - JFO. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Sarmat" battalion repulsed the enemy's offensive in the Donetsk direction.
This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO рress service.
As noted, Russian troops attempted to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of our defense in the Donetsk direction.
"The enemy attack was preceded by a night fire from mortars, tanks, artillery and grenade launchers. After that, in the morning armored vehicles and infantry of the occupants appeared on the horizon. The Ukrainian soldiers decisively met the invaders with antitank, mortar and small arms fire.
As a result of the battle, one Russian tank, firepower and enemy manpower were destroyed.
