Ukrainian soldiers destroyed Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter using "Stugna-P" missile defense system. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter with the help of "Stugna-P" missile defense system
According to Censor.NЕТ, a video of the successful attack was published by Аnton Gerashchenko on his social networking page..
"The other day one more Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down with the "Stugna-P"," he writes in a comment on the video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password