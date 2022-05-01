ENG
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter using "Stugna-P" missile defense system. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter with the help of "Stugna-P" missile defense system

According to Censor.NЕТ, a video of the successful attack was published by  Аnton Gerashchenko on his social networking page..

"The other day one more Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down with the "Stugna-P"," he writes in a comment on the video.

