Ukrainian fighters destroyed Russian tank in Donetsk region using "Stugna-P" anti-tank system. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military destroyed another Russian tank. This time - in Donetsk region.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Facebook of Command of the Airborne Assault Troops of the AFU.

It is reported that the fighters of the 25th Separate Airborne Sycheslav Brigade destroyed a tank from the "Stugna-P" anti-tank missile system.

"We continue to perform combat missions and destroy the enemy! Glory to the Airborne Troops! Glory to Ukraine!" - the paratroopers signed a video of the anti-tank missile system.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter using "Stugna-P" missile defense system. VIDEO

