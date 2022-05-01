Ukrainian fighters destroyed Russian tank in Donetsk region using "Stugna-P" anti-tank system. VIDEO
The Ukrainian military destroyed another Russian tank. This time - in Donetsk region.
This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Facebook of Command of the Airborne Assault Troops of the AFU.
It is reported that the fighters of the 25th Separate Airborne Sycheslav Brigade destroyed a tank from the "Stugna-P" anti-tank missile system.
"We continue to perform combat missions and destroy the enemy! Glory to the Airborne Troops! Glory to Ukraine!" - the paratroopers signed a video of the anti-tank missile system.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password