Zelenskyi about evacuation of people from Azovstal: For first time there were two days of real ceasefire. VIDEO

In his video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented on the process of evacuating people from Azovstal in Mariupol, surrounded by Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelensky's Facebook page.

"Today we finally managed to start the evacuation of people from Azovstal, after many weeks of negotiations, after many attempts, various meetings, calls, and proposals. There was not a day that we didn't try to find a solution that would save our people. Today, for the first time in all the days of the war, this vital corridor has started working. For the first time, there were two days of real ceasefire.

More than 100 civilians, women, and children fleeing hostilities have already been evacuated. It is at Azovstal. Given all the complexities of the process, the first evacuees will arrive in Zaporizhzhia tomorrow morning. Our team will meet them there. I hope that tomorrow all the necessary conditions will be met to continue to export people from Mariupol. We plan to start at 8 am, "the president said.

