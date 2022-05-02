"Already in Donbas and beating katsapnyu" - video appeared on Internet with Polish tanks T-72M1 and T-72M1R, transmitted to Armed Forces. VIDEO

The T-72M1 and T-72M1R tanks, which Poland handed over to the Armed Forces, are already in Donbas.

According to Censor.NET, messages about it appeared on social networks. In addition, a small video is published in various publics, which shows the armored vehicles transferred by Poland.

"Here are the Polish tanks T-72M1. They gave us 236 pieces. Already in the Donbas and beat katsapnyu," - wrote in a comment to the video the author of the publication.

