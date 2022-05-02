Persons of almost 900 Russian invaders who committed atrocities in Kyiv region are established, - SSU. VIDEO

The SSU has identified nearly 900 Russian invaders who committed crimes against civilians in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

As noted, the Ukrainian special services have all the information about the occupiers, as well as evidence of their atrocities. Currently, data on the involvement of more than 2,500 racists, whose units were based in the Kyiv region, are being checked.

"The SSU continues to document every Russian aggressor. Investigative and operational units of the Service interviewed nearly 7,000 witnesses to hostile atrocities. The SSU also exposed about 100 collaborators who helped the enemy in the Kyiv region, "the statement reads.

In order to continue effective work on documenting the war crimes of the occupiers, the Security Service of Ukraine has opened a separate hotline.

"If you have information about the crimes of the Russian invaders in the Kyiv region, call +38 096 928 93 89 (you can also write on WhatsApp and Telegram)," the SSU told Ukrainians.

