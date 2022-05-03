"Mariupol. Chronicles of Hell" is a documentary about life in a blocked city. VIDEO

The film "Mariupol. Chronicles of Hell" tells about life in hell: without water, food, light, medicine and communication. Under round-the-clock shelling and bombing. Without the opportunity to escape. About life in shelters, where several thousand people were at the same time. About the death of loved ones and love of life.

As reported by Censor.NET, the film was created by the Ukrainian production "TTB-Studio". Directed by Elizaveta Tatarinova.

"The idea to make this film came when the first people left the blocked city in mid-March. We just got together with the cameraman and went to Zaporizhia, where convoys of cars are arriving to hear firsthand what is happening in Mariupol. "These stories are hard to listen to, but necessary," says the director.

Filming took place in Odessa, the Black Sea, Kropyvnytskyi, Dnipro and Zaporizhia - the cities where the film's characters found themselves after the evacuation. Among them are Mariupol journalists Nadiya Sukhorukova, Mykola Osychenko and Max Grabovsky. Volunteer Kateryna Yerska. The commandant of the largest storage facility in Mariupol in the Terra Sport sports complex is Yevhen Tuzov. The family of the deceased photographer Victor Dedov and others. Among the heroes of the film are those who managed to survive the bombing of the Mariupol Drama Theater and witnesses to the events in the shelled and destroyed maternity hospital. People whose relatives were forcibly deported to Russia and those who nearly died in the shelling during the evacuation from the city.

"Mariupol. Chronicles of Hell" is a story about life in the city from the first days of the war until the beginning of April.

"The world needs to know the truth about Mariupol," said almost every interview with the film's protagonists. Everyone has a story, but it is common - evidence of war crimes committed by Russia. Frank and scary, because what is happening in Mariupol is hard to imagine. But we have to hear it.