Missile and artillery units of Armed Forces of Ukraine performed more than 40 fire tasks: destroyed enemy control point and three ammunition depots - OC "South". VIDEO

Along the administrative border of the Mykolaiv and Kherson areas the control point of enemy army, warehouses with ammunition is destroyed.

This was reported in the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

"Our missile and artillery units have performed more than 40 fire tasks. Along the administrative border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the enemy's command post, ammunition depots with fuel and lubricants and several manpower and equipment concentration points were destroyed. The total losses are being clarified", said in the message.

It is also noted that the enemy continued attempts at air reconnaissance with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.

One of them was destroyed over Mykolayiv region, another, capable of bombing ("Outpost"), was destroyed in Odesa region, while trying to enter from the sea.

It is also reported that closer to dawn Mykolaiv again covered with attacks from jet system of volley fire "Tornado". Critical infrastructure is affected. Fortunately, there are no victims.