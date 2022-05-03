ENG
Bayraktar destroyed ammunition depot and command post of Russian occupants on Snake Island. VIDEO

Operational Command "South" showed how the Ukrainian military carried out one more strike with "Bayraktars" on Snake Island.

This reports Censor.NЕТ.

The video shows the destruction of an ammunition depot and a strike on a command post.

Zmiinyi Island (65) bayraktars (48)
