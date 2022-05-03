Bayraktar destroyed ammunition depot and command post of Russian occupants on Snake Island. VIDEO
Operational Command "South" showed how the Ukrainian military carried out one more strike with "Bayraktars" on Snake Island.
This reports Censor.NЕТ.
The video shows the destruction of an ammunition depot and a strike on a command post.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password